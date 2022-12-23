Taliban minister defends closing universities to women as global backlash grows

Female university students were turned away from campuses on Wednesday and the higher education ministry said their access would be suspended "until further notice". The move prompted strong condemnation from foreign governments and criticism from some Afghans, sparking protests in Afghan cities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban are trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.

Acting higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim, in his first comments on the matter, told Afghan state broadcaster RTA that several issues had prompted the decision, including female students not wearing appropriate Islamic attire and interaction between students of different genders taking place.

"They didn't observe Hijab (Islamic female dress code), they were coming with the clothes that mostly women wear to go to a wedding," he said.