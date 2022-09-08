US approves $675 million more in weapons for Ukraine as defence leaders meet

Ukraine has been carrying out a counter offensive in the south, though details about it are sparse. Western military analysts believe Russia may have left itself exposed in other areas as it rushed to reinforce the south.

US officials say they are aware that Russia is hoping that Western unity will be tested in the coming months with European countries squeezed by reduced supplies of Russian natural gas and the upcoming November mid-term elections in the United States.

Control of the US Congress is at stake in November's midterm elections, along with Biden’s remaining policy agenda. Those advocating for Ukraine are concerned that Washington's attention may turn to domestic issues as November nears and voters may be more driven by issues closer to home like the economy.

Earlier this month, the White House said Biden would request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide weapons and budget support to Ukraine.

"Our support for Ukraine’s bedrock right to defend itself doesn’t waver based on any given clash," Austin said. "We must evolve as the fight evolves."

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the campaign a "special operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, while Kyiv accuses Moscow of an imperial-style land-grab to retake a pro-Western neighbor that shook off Russian domination when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.