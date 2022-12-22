Fiji military called in to 'help maintain order' after disputed election

Fiji's military will help police maintain law and order, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on Thursday, citing growing concerns of ethnic tension after an election last week resulted in a hung parliament.

The Pacific island nation, which has a history of military coups, has been pivotal to the region's response to the competition between China and the United States, and struck a deal with Australia in October for greater defence cooperation, although China has also been a significant donor of military equipment.

Bainimarama, a former military chief who seized power in a 2006 coup, has been prime minister for 16 years, winning elections in 2014 and 2018. He was also chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum when the regional diplomatic bloc held its annual meeting in Fiji earlier this year.

Fiji is now waiting for its president to recall parliament so lawmakers can vote for a new prime minister after no party won a clear majority in the Dec 14 general election.

Bainimarama's Fiji First has not conceded defeat, while a coalition of three parties says it has a combined majority and has agreed on the leader of the People's Alliance, Sitiveni Rabuka, as prime minister. Rabuka is also a former coup leader.

A Pacific trade and transport hub with a population of 900,000, Fiji's politics was dominated by sometimes tense race relations between its indigenous majority and a big ethnic Indian minority, before constitutional reform in 2013 to remove a race-based voting system that favoured indigenous Fijians.

However, opposition parties accuse Bainimarama of stoking fears of ethnic trouble as a pretext to cling to power.

Bainimarama said the military "has been deployed to complement the police in maintaining law and order.