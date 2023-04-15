Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, who chairs the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), said members were committed to revisiting the adequacy of the IMF's quotas for shareholders and completing a review by Dec 15.

"In this context, we support at least maintaining the IMF’s current resource envelope," Calvino said in a summary of the committee's work. "We also welcome the fourth progress report to the Board of Governors and will accelerate our discussions to achieve considerable progress by the time of our next meeting toward the conclusion of the review as part of a package approach."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said the fund has adequate resources to deal with global financing challenges but needs to follow through with "fair and simple" shareholding reforms that reflect the economic size of its member countries.

In a statement to the IMFC, Yellen also said she wanted the World Bank to implement further reforms to scale up lending for climate and other global needs on a rolling basis ahead of the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings in October in Marrakech, Morocco.

"With regard to IMF resources, I continue to believe that overall resources remain adequate," Yellen said. "At the same time, the IMF needs to follow through on its commitment to a new quota formula that is both fair and simple and primarily reflects the economic size of its member countries."

She said the IMF needed to remain a quota-based institution so that it has a "consistent, predictable level of resources" that keeps it at the centre of the global financial safety net.