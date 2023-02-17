Rescuers pull two survivors from rubble in Turkey 11 days after earthquake

Mosques around the world performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkey and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the enormity of the deadliest disaster in Turkey's modern history.

While some international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, survivors were still emerging from under a multitude of flattened homes, defying all the odds.

In Turkey's historic city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch, 14-year-old Osman Halebiye and Mustafa Avci, 34, were rescued overnight some 260 hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the dead of night on Feb 6.