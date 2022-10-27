Russian nuclear rhetoric rekindles German Cold War fears

Deep inside a decommissioned nuclear bunker built into a Cologne subway station at the height of the Cold War, tour guide Robert Schwienbacher says he is getting a number of inquiries from Germans asking for space available in an emergency.

Concerns of Germans that dissipated with the fall of the Berlin Wall are now creeping back after decades of peace. It is a flashback for a nation that found itself at the geographic and political centre of the Cold War.

President Vladimir Putin has in recent months escalated his "special military operation" in Ukraine, calling up reservists and threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian land, while US President Joe Biden has talked of "Armageddon".

"No one should use nuclear weapons," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned earlier this month.

Days later, a survey by insurer R+V found that 42% of Germans now fear a war with German participation, up from 16% last year, the biggest jump since the Kosovo War in 1999.

With the Ukraine border less than a nine-hour drive from Berlin, war feels uncomfortably close for many, though there is no imminent threat on domestic soil.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has nevertheless prompted a rethink in a nation that was a primary beneficiary of the thaw between East and West after the fall of Communism more than 30 years ago.

Schwienbacher said requests for bunker space, either by email or verbally, during every tour he gives, only started since the war and are giving him a reason to reflect.

"I am only human and also worry that it could get worse," Schwienbacher said.

"Germany is a flashpoint in Europe," he said under the hum of fluorescent lights in the dim bunker.