Canada proclaims Charles king in ceremony in Ottawa

Earlier, an Accession Council met at St James's Palace in London to proclaim Charles sovereign. The ceremonies are protocol and formalise the change in the head of state.

Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday at age 96.

Canada announced a 10-day mourning period for the queen. Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained in the British Empire until 1982, and is still a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state.