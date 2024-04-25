Israeli strike kills Belgian aid worker in Gaza, minister says

An aid worker who was part of Belgium's development aid efforts in the Gaza Strip died in an Israeli strike, the Belgian government said on Thursday, adding it was summoning the Israeli ambassador over the incident.

Belgium's Development Minister Caroline Gennez said in a statement that 33-year-old Abdallah Nabhan and his seven-year-old son died after a bombardment by the Israeli army in the eastern part of the southern city of Rafah.

Nabhan, whose nationality was not disclosed, worked for the Belgian Enabel agency, assisting small businesses.