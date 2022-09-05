    বাংলা

    France, Germany will help each other face energy crisis, Macron says

    France will be ready to provide Germany with gas, while Germany has agreed to send electricity to France, if needed, Macron tells a news conference

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 04:17 PM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 04:17 PM

    France and Germany have agreed to help each other face the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

    France will be ready to provide Germany with gas, while Germany has agreed to send electricity to France, if needed, Macron told a news conference following a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

    "Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany," Macron said, adding that the necessary connections for France to deliver gas to Germany when needed would be finalised in the coming months.

    Macron said he was in favour of power connections across Europe but, following criticism from Spain, said he did not understand demand for a third gas link between France and Spain.

    He added he was open to changing his mind on that point, should Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez argue convincingly for it.

    The European Union is preparing emergency plans to cap gas prices or separate power prices from the soaring cost of gas - as well as longer-term reforms aimed at ensuring electricity prices reflect cheaper renewable energy.

    Energy ministers from EU countries will meet on Sept. 9 to discuss how to ease the burden of soaring energy prices on businesses and households as a matter or urgency.

    Macron said France was in favour of buying gas at a European rather than a national level and called for European Union measures to control energy prices.

    He said it was necessary to act against speculation on energy prices at a European Union level.

    He also reiterated calls to separate other power prices from gas prices.

