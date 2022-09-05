France, Germany will help each other face energy crisis, Macron says

"Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany," Macron said, adding that the necessary connections for France to deliver gas to Germany when needed would be finalised in the coming months.

Macron said he was in favour of power connections across Europe but, following criticism from Spain, said he did not understand demand for a third gas link between France and Spain.

He added he was open to changing his mind on that point, should Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez argue convincingly for it.