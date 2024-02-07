US, Russia clash at UN over North Korea, Patriot missiles in Ukraine

The United States accused Russia on Tuesday of firing at least nine North Korean-supplied missiles at Ukraine, while Moscow labeled Washington a "direct accomplice" in the downing of a Russian military transport plane last month.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia and deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood traded the accusations at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, requested by Moscow. Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine nearly two years ago.

"To date, Russia has launched DPRK-supplied ballistic missiles against Ukraine on at least nine occasions," Wood told the 15-member Security Council, using the North Korea's formal name: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"Russia and the DPRK must be held accountable for their actions, which undermine long-standing obligations under UN Security Council resolutions," he said.

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the U.S. accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations. Russia has stepped up ties with North Korea and other countries hostile to the United States such as Iran since the start of the war with Ukraine - relations that are a source of concern to the West.