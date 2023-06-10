Thunberg criticises Russia over Ukraine dam 'ecocide'

Thunberg on Friday told Reuters during a weekly climate protest by the Swedish parliament that the aftermath of the dam burst was "absolutely horrifying and awful".

"Russia needs to be held accountable for their action and for their crimes. The eyes of the world are on them now," Thunberg, who graduates from high school on Friday, said.

The United States said on Tuesday it could not say conclusively what caused the dam's destruction but it was assessing reports that Russia, which has been occupying the dam since last year, was behind the blast.