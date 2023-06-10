    বাংলা

    Thunberg criticises Russia over Ukraine dam 'ecocide'

    The burst of the huge dam unleashed large floods, forcing thousands of residents to flee and wreaking environmental havoc

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 06:16 AM

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has accused Russia of causing the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, calling it an act of "ecocide".

    The burst of the huge dam, under Russian control in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, unleashed large floods, forcing thousands of residents to flee and wreaking environmental havoc. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for its destruction.

    "This ecocide as a continuation of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine is yet another atrocity which leaves the world lost for words. Our eyes are once again on Russia who must be held accountable for their crimes," Thunberg, 20, said on Twitter on Thursday.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replied on Twitter: "Thank you for your position and for upholding the truth @GretaThunberg! (Russia) must be held accountable for all its evil against people, life and nature!".

    Thunberg on Friday told Reuters during a weekly climate protest by the Swedish parliament that the aftermath of the dam burst was "absolutely horrifying and awful".

    "Russia needs to be held accountable for their action and for their crimes. The eyes of the world are on them now," Thunberg, who graduates from high school on Friday, said.

    The United States said on Tuesday it could not say conclusively what caused the dam's destruction but it was assessing reports that Russia, which has been occupying the dam since last year, was behind the blast.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows flooded residential buildings after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023.
    Zelensky visits flood-hit area after Kakhovka dam collapse
    Zelensky visited the flooded southern region of Kherson on Thursday to discuss emergency operations
    A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Smilianets
    Ukrainians face homelessness as floods crest from burst dam
    Visiting the city of Kherson downstream from the dam, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says over 80 settlements have been affected by the disaster
    A satellite image shows a close-up view of Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power facility, Ukraine, in this picture obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2023.
    7 missing in Nova Kakhovka after dam collapse
    The Moscow-controlled Nova Kakhvovka dam on the Dnipro River was destroyed on Tuesday, flooding a swathe of the frontline in the Kherson region
    Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, Sept 27, 2022.
    Russia summons Germany, Denmark, Sweden envoys
    Several unexplained underwater explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan