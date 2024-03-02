Hamas armed wing says seven hostages killed in Gaza

Seven hostages who have been held in Gaza were killed as a result of the Israeli military's bombardment of the enclave, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam brigades said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when the seven died.

The Al-Qassam brigades confirmed that the number of hostages killed due to Israel's military operations in Gaza has now exceeded 70 captives, Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.