China says US eagerness to engage is an 'illusion'

Blinken, in February, cancelled a visit to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew across the United States. Days ahead of his trip this week, US officials, including Blinken himself, said China had been spying from Cuba for some time and upgraded its intelligence gathering facilities there in 2019, claims that Beijing and Havana rejected as false.



On Monday, Blinken said China's efforts in Cuba were part of a global effort by Beijing to expand its presence overseas, and US actions to address this since President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021 have produced "results", without specifying what those results were.



"Every time they say they want to meet, the United States would play a role and create the false illusion that it is eager to communicate while at the same time repeatedly testing and provoking China's fundamental principles," Yuyuan Tantian, a social media user affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, wrote in an online article on Tuesday.