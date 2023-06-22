Biden says will talk human rights, rule of law with Modi

Biden's remarks did not directly criticise India or Modi. India's importance for the US to counter China makes it hard for Washington to criticise the human rights situation in the world's largest democracy, analysts say.

The US president rolled out the White House red carpet for Modi on Thursday as part of his effort to jump-start a stronger US-India relationship.

The only two Muslim women members of the US Congress - Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib - along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, separately said they will boycott Modi's address to Congress on Thursday, citing allegations of abuse of Indian dissidents and minorities, especially Muslims.

US Senator Bernie Sanders also said Modi's "aggressive Hindu nationalism" has "left little space for India's religious minorities."

The Indian government says its policies are aimed at the welfare of all communities and that it enforces the law equally.

Since Modi took office in 2014, India has slid from 140th in the World Press Freedom Index, to 161st this year, its lowest point, while also leading the list for the highest number of internet shutdowns globally for five consecutive years.