Biden, Scholz vow to punish Russia for war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Friday to keep imposing costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine, now in its second year, as an EU official said any arms provided by China to Russia would trigger sanctions.

Biden and Scholz met in private in the Oval Office for over an hour, a senior administration official said. Their discussion focused on the importance of continued "global solidarity" with the people of Ukraine, and ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine.

Sitting next to Scholz in the Oval Office, Biden thanked the German leader for his "strong and steady leadership" and support for Ukraine. Scholz said it was important to demonstrate that the allies would back Kyiv "as long as it takes and as long as is necessary."

Speaking before the meeting, US officials said discussion points included the state of the war and how to respond if China provided military aid to Russia.

Scholz's brief one-day trip - there were no other meetings on his agenda - was his second to the White House since taking office in December 2021. Biden's national security adviser also met one-on-one with his German counterpart.