    বাংলা

    Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure

    Russia began using Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year and its unmanned drones do not need a runway to launch and explode on impact

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2023, 05:32 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 05:32 AM

    Russia's military cooperation with Iran will not succumb to geopolitical pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, following reports that Washington has asked Teheran to stop selling drones to Moscow.

    "There are no changes, and cooperation with Iran will continue," Ryabkov said, according to a report on Saturday from Russian state news agency RIA. "We are independent states and do not succumb to the dictates of the United States and its satellites."

    The US is pressing Iran to stop selling the armed drones, which Russia is using in the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported earlier this month, citing an Iranian official and another person familiar with the talks.

    Russia began using the Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year. The so-called kamikaze unmanned drones do not need a runway to launch and explode on impact.

    Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said in the past they were sent before Russia's February 2022 invasion in Ukraine. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

    A White House official said in June that Iran had transferred several hundred drones to Russia since August 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) assists Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner with foreign scholars and journalists at the restaurant Cheval Blanc on the premises of an equestrian complex outside Moscow, Nov 11, 2011.
    Putin sends condolences over ‘Prigozhin’ crash
    He says it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed
    President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his remarks virtually during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Aug 23, 2023.
    Russia 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies: Putin
    The Russian president tells the BRICS summit in South Africa that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries
    Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses participants of the international military-technical forum Army-2023 via a video link in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released Aug 14, 2023.
    Putin foes who, like Prigozhin, have suffered mysterious fates
    Like Prigozhin, others who have opposed Putin or his interests have also died under unclear circumstances or come close to death
    Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine
    Ukraine liberated a village on Thursday, as it pushes forward in its drive to potentially cut the Russian land bridge to Crimea - vital for Moscow's supply routes

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps