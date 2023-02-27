China has always maintained communication with all sides including Ukraine

China has always maintained communication with all sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including Kyiv, a foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular news briefing on Monday.

Mao Ning was answering a question on Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky saying he would welcome talks with China.

In another question on Zelensky saying that he planned to speak to China President Xi Jinping, Mao said "China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and very clear."