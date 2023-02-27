China has always maintained communication with all sides including Ukraine

The 7.8 earthquake magnitude earthquake, the most deadly in modern Turkey's history, will have a deep psychological impact, experts and officials say
China has always maintained communication with all sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including Kyiv, a foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular news briefing on Monday.
Mao Ning was answering a question on Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky saying he would welcome talks with China.
In another question on Zelensky saying that he planned to speak to China President Xi Jinping, Mao said "China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and very clear."
"The core is to call for peace and promote dialogue and promote a political solution to the crisis. We have always maintained communication with the sides involved including Ukraine," Mao said.
Zelensky said on Friday he plans to meet Xi but did not say when such a meeting might take place.