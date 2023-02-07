After huge Turkey quake, Diyarbakir residents pray for missing families

"We are waiting with hope, God willing we will get good news," he said in Diyarbakir, a city of 1.2 million where at least 20 buildings crumbled in the powerful tremor even though the city lies 270 km (168 miles) from the quake's epicentre.

For Hasan Sancar, who ran into the street with his family when he felt the earthquake, the lack of contact was ominous.

"We called our relatives and when we could not reach someone, we were scared. There are acquaintances under the rubble right now," he said.

More than 2,400 people have been killed and thousands more injured in Turkey and northwest Syria.

Some survivors were being pulled from the wreckage, offering moments of hope despite fears the death toll will mount.

"Slowly, slowly," a rescue worker shouted as a man in a neckbrace was passed on his stretcher over the heads of helpers to a nearby ambulance waiting beside what remained of a demolished building.

Before sunrise, scores of helpers carefully tried to lift and sift rubble by hand or used shovels and chainsaws, looking for signs of life. Some levered up wreckage with poles.