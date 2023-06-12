Ukraine retakes villages in 'first results' of counterattack: Kyiv

Ukraine said on Sunday its troops had recaptured three villages from Russian forces in its southeast, the first liberated settlements it has reported since launching a counter-offensive this week.

Soldiers hoisted the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in an unverified video published by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade, which identified the settlement as Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

"We're seeing the first results of the counter-offensive actions, localized results," Valeryi Shershen, spokesperson for Ukraine's "Tavria" military sector, said on television.

He said the village of Blahodatne lay on the edge of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzia regions a few kilometres south of the Kyiv-controlled village of Velyka Novosilka.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar later said in a statement Kyiv's forces had also retaken Makarivka, the next village along, advancing bewteen 300 and 1,500 metres along two directions on the southern front.