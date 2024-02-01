Pakistan vows to hold polls as planned despite violence

Pakistan's national election will go ahead as scheduled next Thursday despite security challenges, the election commission said on Thursday following a meeting to discuss increasing pre-poll violence in the west of the country.

The meeting included top security officials to discuss the clashes in the provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the killing of a candidate in a tribal district along the Afghan border a day earlier.

A statement from the commission quoted Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja as saying it was ready to conduct the polls with the help of security agencies and the army.

Fears had risen about a possible delay with rising incidents of violence. That speculation rose when the commission summoned an emergency meeting Thursday.