Why the US delayed China sanctions after shooting down a spy balloon

When an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed the United States in February, some US officials were confident the incursion would galvanise the US bureaucracy to push forward a slate of actions to counter China.

Instead, the US State Department held back human rights-related sanctions, export controls and other sensitive actions to try to limit damage to the US-China relationship, according to four sources with direct knowledge of US policy, as well as internal emails seen by Reuters.

The delays to items on the department's "competitive actions" calendar, a classified rolling list of steps the Biden administration has planned related to China, have alarmed some US officials and revealed a divide between those in the US government pushing for tougher action against China and others advocating a more restrained approach.

While the State Department signaled US displeasure over the balloon by postponing Secretary of State Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to Beijing, an internal State Department message reviewed by Reuters shows senior US officials delaying planned actions against China.

Rick Waters, deputy assistant secretary of State for China and Taiwan who leads the China House policy division, said in a Feb 6 email to staff that has not been previously reported: "Guidance from S (Secretary of State) is to push non-balloon actions to the right so we can focus on symmetric and calibrated response. We can revisit other actions in a few weeks."

The sources said many measures have yet to be revived. The decision to postpone export licensing rules for telecom equipment maker Huawei and sanctions against Chinese officials for abuses of Uyghurs, has damaged morale at China House, they said.

President Joe Biden's administration has sought to prevent a further deterioration in ties with China's Communist government, which many analysts say have hit the lowest point since they began in 1979.

Former diplomats and members of Congress from both parties have argued that the US must keep channels of communication open with Beijing to avoid misunderstandings and navigate crises.

But the sources said the current policy hews too closely to an earlier strategy of engagement that enabled China to extract concessions in exchange for high-level dialogues that often yielded few tangible results.