    বাংলা

    US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

    The administration has made no decisions about who may be selected to replace Kerry as Biden’s special climate envoy

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 09:01 PM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 09:01 PM

    Former US senator and secretary of state John Kerry will leave his post as President Joe Biden's special climate envoy after three years but will help Biden's re-election campaign, two administration sources said on Saturday.

    The decision by Kerry, 80, comes a month after he played an instrumental in helping broker an international agreement announced in Dubai for nations around the world to transition away from fossil fuels.

    He informed his staff on Saturday about his decision after speaking with Biden on Wednesday, one of the sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The administration has made no decisions about who may be selected to replace Kerry, the source said.

    The sources said Kerry would leave the position later this winter.

    Kerry, as secretary of state under Democratic former President Barack Obama, also helped broker the 2015 Paris climate agreement in which nations committed to steps to combat climate change. Kerry previously served as a Democratic senator from Massachusetts and was his party's 2004 presidential nominee, losing to Republican incumbent George W. Bush.

    Axios first reported Kerry's plans.

    Kerry, a long-time advocate on climate issues, was among the first senior officials who Biden, a Democrat, appointed after winning the 2020 presidential election. Biden, seeking re-election in November, tasked Kerry with restoring American engagement in international climate negotiations after Republican former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris agreement.

    Kerry, whose appointment as special envoy on climate change did not require US Senate confirmation, has a seat on the National Security Council in the White House, marking the first time an official on that body was dedicated to the climate issue.

    In an interview with Reuters in December after COP28, Kerry said he had not made up his mind about his future but said no matter what, he would not take his eyes off of climate advocacy.

    "I will continue as long as God gives me the breath and work on it one way or the other," Kerry said of climate advocacy.

    Among Kerry's top priorities as Biden's special envoy had been to maintain close diplomatic ties with China on climate change, even as numerous other political and trade tensions simmered.

    Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua were instrumental in getting nearly 200 countries to agree to the Paris agreement and UAE Consensus through bilateral agreements they reached. The two worked through some of the thornier issues such as whether developing countries should be responsible for reducing emissions and how countries should commit to moving away from fossil fuel use.

    China on Friday announced it had named Liu Zhenmin, a former vice foreign minister, as its new special envoy for climate change after Xie, 74, stepped down due to health reasons.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden departs a Biden Victory Fund campaign fundraising event in the Kalorama neighborhood, in Washington, US, October 27, 2023.
    US education official resigns over Biden's Israel-Gaza policy
    Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American, was appointed early in Biden's presidency as part of a build-out of the Education Department's student loan expertise
    US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2022.
    Xi, Biden exchange congratulations on 45 years of diplomatic ties
    Both countries have ‘weathered’ the storms and moved forward in general, Xi said in his message
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy during an event honoring the legacy of late US Senator John McCain at the Tempe Center for The Arts in Tempe, Arizona, US, September 28, 2023.
    Putin 'must be stopped': Biden
    He condemned the Russian airstrikes that killed 31 civilians across Ukraine, the largest aerial assault since Moscow launched its invasion
    US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US Oct 19, 2023.
    US strikes in Iraq aimed to deter Iran from attacks: Biden
    The US military carried out retaliatory air strikes on Monday in Iraq after a drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024