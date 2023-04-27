    বাংলা

    Allies have sent almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO chief says

    The combat vehicles will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said

    Reuters
    Published : 27 April 2023, 12:02 PM
    Updated : 27 April 2023, 12:02 PM

    NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

    "More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition," he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

    "In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," he said at a news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

