UN chief, COP28 president clash over future of fossil fuels

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was expected at COP28 on Friday to announce 1.6 billion pounds ($2.02 billion) in climate finance, has rolled back several domestic measures set by previous governments to help the country meet its 2050 net-zero targets.

Later on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to admonish wealthy countries for their role in releasing the most climate-warming emissions since the Industrial Revolution.

"We do not have much time to correct the mistakes of the last century," Modi said. "Over the past century, a small section of humanity has indiscriminately exploited nature. However, entire humanity is paying the price for this, especially people living in the global south."

A former Marshall Islands president, whose country faces inundation from climate-driven sea level rise, resigned from the main COP28 advisory board on Friday in objection to the UAE's support of continued use of fossil fuels.

Hilda Heine said in her resignation letter that she was "deeply disappointed" that the UAE had reportedly used its COP28 role to broker oil and gas deals. The UAE has strongly denied the accusations.

"These actions undermine the integrity of the COP presidency and the process as a whole," she wrote, adding that restoring trust meant delivering "an outcome that demonstrates that you are committed to phasing out fossil fuels."

The UAE's COP28 presidency said it was "extremely disappointed" by Heine's resignation.

"We have been completely clear, open, and honest throughout this process, and it is a shame to see unverified reporting affect our team and undermine the world's best chance to keep 1.5 within reach," the statement said.