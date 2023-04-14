Serbia's president denies sales of military equipment to Ukraine

"There's no document that can prove that," he said.

The document seen by Reuters, a summary of European governmental responses to Ukraine's requests for military training and "lethal aid" or weapons, was among dozens of classified documents posted online in recent weeks in what could be the most serious leak of US secrets in years.

Reuters could not independently verify the documents' authenticity.

Serbia inherited most of the former Yugoslavia's military industrial facilities and has made billions of dollars from weapons exports. Vucic said the Balkan country would continue to invest in its defence facilities.

He further said he was "quite certain" that Serbian ammunition would appear "on one side or the other in the battlefield" in Ukraine, after having been exported to Turkey, Spain or the Czech Republic.

"They saw one shell (in Ukraine), one bullet. So what, and where else would they appear? There are several war zones around the world." "Ammunition is used in wars for killing people," Vucic said.