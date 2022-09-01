Clashes in Iraq's Basra kill four as crisis flares in oil-rich south

Clashes among rival Shia Muslim militants in the Iraqi city of Basra have killed at least four people, security officials said on Thursday, as violence from a worsening political crisis hit the south of the country.

The unrest began with two days of intense street fighting in Baghdad earlier in the week, the worst the Iraqi capital has seen for years.

The crisis amounts to a power struggle between the powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and mostly Iran-aligned Shia parties and paramilitary groups.

Both sides have tried to exert their control over formation of a new government since an election in October. The battle began with political moves in parliament and the judiciary, went to the streets as Sadr withdrew from the political process and staged protests during the summer, and then degenerated into violence at the end of August.

It has left Iraq, which is still reeling from years of war, sanctions, civil strife and corruption, without a government for the longest period since the 2003 US invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

The violence has centred on Baghdad and the south, areas dominated by Iraq's Shi'ite majority which has ruled the country since Saddam's regime was swept away.