Iran doesn't want a nuclear deal, British spy chief says

Britain's spy chief said on Thursday he was sceptical that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei actually wants to revive a nuclear deal with world powers but said Tehran won't try to halt talks either.

Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, said he still believed that reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement was the best way to constrain Iran's nuclear program.

Under the deal, Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

"I'm not convinced we're going to get there. ... I don't think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal," Moore told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.