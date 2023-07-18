    বাংলা

    At least 13 killed in building collapse in Cairo

    Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas

    At least 13 people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

    The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

