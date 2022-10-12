Palestinians protest as Jerusalem refugee camp locked down

Hundreds of Palestinians protested at checkpoints into a major refugee camp in Jerusalem on Wednesday and shops across the West Bank closed, following an Israeli security crackdown after two soldiers died in shooting attacks this week.

There were incidents in several cities across the occupied West Bank and Israeli security forces closed roads into Nablus, one of the cities at the heart of months of clashes in which more than 100 Palestinians have been killed this year.

Earlier this week, security forces began a manhunt for the killer of an 18-year-old soldier who was shot while on duty at a checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp on the northern outskirts of Jerusalem.