Young Gaza man mourns fiancee killed in Israeli strikes

A young Gaza man who saw his fiancee for the last time only minutes before she was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday said they spent their final moments discussing how they would pose together for their engagement photo.

"I left her 15 minutes before she was martyred," 19 year-old Mohammad Saed told Reuters, in the wrecked room of his fiancee's family's house where they had met a day earlier.

"We promised one another, we would never leave one another's side except if death separates us. Death did," said the man, struggling to breathe as he spoke.

His fiancee, Dania Adas, also 19 and her sister Iman, 16, were both killed when Israeli jets hit the building next door where an alleged senior Islamic Jihad leader Khalil Al-Bahtini lived with his wife and daughter, all of whom were also killed.