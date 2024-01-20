What is the humanitarian situation in war-ravaged Gaza?

The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct 7, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.

Here are some key facts and figures on the conditions there:

DISPLACEMENT

More than 1.7 million people - around 75% of the population - are estimated to be displaced inside Gaza, many of them forced to move repeatedly, according to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

It is difficult to give a more precise number because of the incessant hostilities and regular evacuation orders, UNRWA says.

The southern city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, is currently the most crowded area.

Its population has almost quadrupled to more than 1.2 million people since the start of the conflict, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said.

Many people are sheltering in cramped spaces that are conducive to the spread of infectious diseases. Tens of thousands have sought refuge in makeshift tents and under plastic sheets that do little to protect them from the elements.