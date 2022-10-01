Iran leaders in 'disarray' struggle to close ranks over protests

TOUGHER MEASURES

Brazen protesters have directed anger at Mojtaba Khamenei, risking the wrath of his all-powerful father.

"Mojtaba, may you die and not become Supreme Leader," could be heard in videos from protests on Twitter.

Alarmed by the depth of popular discontent and outrage, some senior clerics and politicians have appealed for restraint to avoid bloodshed that could galvanise and embolden protesters.

But that has not stopped hardliners calling for tougher measures.

"A part of the establishment fears that this time using more lethal force can push the Islamic Republic to a no return point," said a senior former Iranian official.

However, top authorities like hardliner Raisi have said that the protests "would not lead to regime change".

Videos on social media show Iran's security forces struggling to end the protests, which were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death on Sept. 13. She had been arrested for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Reuters could not verify the videos.

Demonstrations have spread from Amini's Kurdish hometown of Saqez to all of Iran's 31 provinces, with all layers of society, including ethnic and religious minorities, joining in.

Fearing an ethnic uprising and in a show of power, Iran fired missiles and drones at targets in neighbouring northern Iraq's Kurdish region after accusing Iranian Kurdish dissidents of being involved in the unrest.

Rights groups say Kurds and other religious and ethnic minorities face discrimination under the clerical establishment.

A collapse of the Islamic Republic may seem remote in the near term, since its leaders are determined not to show the kind of weakness they believe sealed the fate of the US-backed Shah in 1979, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.