India's growth slowed in December quarter on weakness in manufacturing

Asia's third largest economy recorded year-on-year growth of 4.4% in October-December, down from 6.3% in July-September, data released by the government on Tuesday showed. The sharp fall in the year-on-year growth rate is also partly due to a fading of pandemic-induced base effects and revision to last year's growth, economists said.

October-December growth was below a Reuters forecast of 4.6%.

The government, however, retained its growth forecast of 7% for 2022/23 while revising higher growth for the previous year to 9.1% from the earlier 8.7%.

"We are likely to hit the 7% GDP growth target for the year," said India's chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran at a press briefing. Growth of 4-4.1% is possible in the January-March quarter, he said.