Israel arrests suspects in settler rampage described by general as 'pogrom'

More than 60 Palestinians, among them gunmen and civilians, have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces, along with 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian citizen killed in attacks on Israelis since the start of 2023.

POLITICAL TENSIONS

Fuchs' comments came amid increased tensions within the nationalist-religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which includes hardline settlers demanding tough action against Palestinian attacks.

One of them, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has called on people "not to take the law into their own hands", while his Jewish Power party has accused Netanyahu of being weak on terrorism.

Fuchs said: "This is not 'taking the law into your own hands,' because lawful people don't sow terror among the population. Collective punishment doesn't help combating terrorism, on the contrary it might even cause terrorism."

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Jewish Passover festival just weeks away, foreign mediators have sought to tamp down tensions that surged after a spate of deadly Palestinian street attacks and lethal Israeli military raids last year.

"I'm worried," US Ambassador Tom Nides said at a conference of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies late on Tuesday.

"This is going to be a very complicated period of time we're about to walk into, we've got to keep things as calm as possible to keep things from getting out of control, which could easily happen," said Nides.