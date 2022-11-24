Turkish air strikes in Syria threatened safety of US personnel: Pentagon

Turkish air strikes in northern Syria threatened the safety of US military personnel and the escalating situation jeopardised years of progress against Islamic State militants, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The public comments represent the strongest condemnation by the United States of NATO-ally Turkey's air operations in recent days against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria to date.

"Recent air strikes in Syria directly threatened the safety of US personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees," the Pentagon's spokesman, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, said in a statement.