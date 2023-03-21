Ramadan in Saudi Arabia starts on Thursday

Muslims in Saudi Arabia will start fasting from dawn to dusk for the month of Ramadan on Thursday.

The kingdom’s Supreme Court announced the date as the Ramadan moon was not sighted on Tuesday, Arab News reports.

Typically, Ramadan starts in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia. That means Muslims in the country are likely to begin fasting on Friday.

More than 1.9 billion Muslims around the world will mark the holy month by abstaining from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset.