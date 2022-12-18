In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In a small distillery just outside Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a clear liquid drips out of a copper pot still into a stainless steel barrel, ringing like church bells.

Every year with the start of Advent, which arrives shortly after the end of the grape harvest, Nader Muaddi prepares a new batch of arak, an anise-flavoured spirit.

The drink, which turns milky white when mixed with water and ice, pairs perfectly with Levantine cuisine, particularly mezze and grilled meats.

"Arak is used to bring people together around a meal, to share conversation, to strengthen relationships, and that's what we do around the holiday season," Muaddi said. "So, it's not only the spirit of Palestine, it's our Christmas spirit."

Arak was first produced in Iraq more than a thousand years ago and is considered the oldest distilled spirit. Historically, families across the Levant produced their own wine and arak, which they would share with guests visiting during Christmas.