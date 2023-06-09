Inside OPEC+, Saudi 'lollipop' oil cut was a surprise too

The Saudi Energy Ministry and OPEC's Vienna headquarters did not respond to requests for comment.

'CAN'T PUSH THE OTHERS'

In the days leading up to the Jun 4 meeting, two other OPEC+ sources said there was an idea for more cuts by OPEC+ states, although this did not proceed to advanced discussions in Vienna.

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ sources said, recognised it would be difficult to secure cuts from others such as the UAE and Russia, which according to sources in the days before the meeting was reluctant to cut output further.

"The Saudis were cognizant this time they could not push the others," an OPEC+ source said. "The UAE are happy with the new quota and it is a big relief for the Saudis."

Still, Saudi Arabia did manage to persuade other members of OPEC+ that have been unable to produce at required levels due to lack of investment in capacity - notably Nigeria and Angola - to accept lower production targets for 2024 after long meetings.

Prince Abdulaziz told Al Arabiya after the meeting the group was tired of giving quotas to countries that were unable to produce them and that Russia needed to be transparent about its output and exports levels.

OPEC+ sources said the new targets for Angola and Nigeria were still higher than the countries can realistically pump, which means they do not have to perform real cuts.

Russia, whose exports have stayed strong despite Western sanctions, also avoided having to make a further reduction.

It is unclear if Saudi Arabia hinted about its possible voluntary cut to some officials in Russia or the African producers to help persuade them to agree a broader deal.

Nonetheless, all those producers stand to benefit if they can keep output the same or pump a bit more, especially if the Saudi cut boosts prices.

The Saudi cut could also give the kingdom more leverage in coming months to pressure countries that are not cutting output and yet benefit from others' cuts, one OPEC+ source said.

"To avoid free rider behaviour, Saudi Arabia could threaten to put 1 million bpd back on the market within 30 days, which would lead to a drop in prices," another OPEC+ source said. He did not name which countries this might be directed at.

So far, oil prices have risen slightly following the Saudi plan. Brent crude is trading higher than $77 on Thursday, up from Friday's close just above $76.

"Saudi cuts are playing second fiddle to worries about the state of the global economy," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM, although he added the Saudi cut could widen a supply deficit in July.

"Accordingly, it will take a brave man to bet against an eventual uptick in prices."