    বাংলা

    UN official says it could take 14 years to clear debris in Gaza

    The vast amount of rubble, including unexploded ordnance, leaves much of the Gaza Strip devastated

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 11:05 AM

    The vast amount of rubble including unexploded ordnance left by Israel's devastating war in the Gaza Strip could take about 14 years to remove, a United Nations official said on Friday.

    Israel's military campaign against Gaza's ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has reduced much of the narrow, coastal territory of 2.3 million people to a wasteland with most civilians homeless, hungry and at risk of disease.

    Pehr Lodhammar, senior officer at the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), told a briefing in Geneva that the war had left an estimated 37 million tons of debris in the widely urbanised, densely populated territory.

    He said that although it was impossible to determine the exact number of unexploded ordnance found in Gaza, it was projected that it could take 14 years under certain conditions to clear debris, including rubble from destroyed buildings.

    "We know that typically there's a failure rate of at least 10 percent of land service ammunition that is being fired and fails to function," he said. "We're talking about 14 years of work with 100 trucks."

    Hamas ignited the war with a shock incursion into southern Israel in which militants killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Hamas is believed to still be holding 129 hostages out of the 253 it took on Oct 7.

    At least 34,305 Palestinians have been killed and 77,293 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7, according to Gaza's health ministry.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Palestinian baby girl, saved from the womb of her mother Sabreen Al-Sheikh (Al-Sakani), who was killed in an Israeli strike along with her husband Shokri and her daughter Malak, lies in an incubator at Al-Emirati hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip April 21, 2024. REUTERS
    Gaza baby saved from womb of mother killed by Israel
    The dead, killed in hits on two houses, include 13 children from one family
    Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
    Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Al Shifa Hospital
    The Israeli army said it continued to operate around the hospital complex in Gaza City after storming it more than a week ago
    A Palestinian boy reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2024.
    Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks and besieges two hospitals
    Dozens of Palestinians took part in rallies and attended funerals early on Monday after an Israeli airstrike killed 18 Palestinians
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southernGaza Strip, February 5, 2024.
    How will the world know Gaza famine has arrived?
    Famine has been declared twice in the past 13 years: in Somalia in 2011 and in parts of South Sudan in 2017

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp