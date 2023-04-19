    বাংলা

    Oman liberalises foreign marriage law in rare social reform

    Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has embarked on long-delayed reforms to improve fiscal stability and attract foreign investment

    Lisa BarringtonReuters
    Published : 19 April 2023, 03:18 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 03:18 PM

    Omanis no longer need state permission to marry a foreign national according to a royal decree issued this week, a rare example of social reform in the conservative Gulf country.

    Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has, since assuming power in 2020 after the 50-year reign of the late Sultan Qaboos, embarked on long-delayed reforms to improve fiscal stability and attract foreign investment.

    According to newspapers in Oman, where the government tightly controls media and public dissent, Omanis previously had to fulfil certain conditions, such as being over a certain age, to marry a foreigner. Unauthorised marriages drew fines.

    On Sunday Omani state media said Sultan Haitham had issued decree 23/2023 which cancelled a 1993 law empowering the interior ministry to approve each marriage to a foreigner.

    "The facts and circumstances of life have changed, and the economic situation has changed (since that 1993 law)," said Omani lawyer Salah al-Maqbali, re-stating to Reuters comments to Omani media outlet Shabiba on Monday.

    The decree states that such marriages must not violate sharia (Islamic law), public order or other provisions banning holders of certain government jobs from marrying foreigners. But marriages previously deemed illegal can now be legalised, it said.

    The full decree has not yet been published.

    Omani nationals make up just over half of the population of around 3.8 million people.

    Oman is a relatively small crude oil producer compared to its wealthier Gulf neighbours, and was hit by a post-2014 fall in oil prices and by the pandemic-driven price crash.

    Higher recent oil prices and fiscal reforms have however improved state deficits and rating agency S&P last month revised Oman's outlook to positive, from stable. It said the government was repairing its balance sheet and had reduced gross debt to 40% of GDP in 2022, from around 60% in 2021.

    RELATED STORIES
    Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine speaks following her address to the United Nations Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Jan 12, 2023.
    Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid
    India declined to blame its old ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has sought a diplomatic solution while boosting its purchases of Russian oil
    A man and a woman ride on a motorbike, as Saudi and Omani delegations hold talks with Houthis, in Sanaa, Yemen Apr 9, 2023.
    Saudi to unilaterally release detainees to Yemen
    The move follows three days of simultaneous detainee exchanges between the warring parties in Yemen's conflict
    The head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, Apr 9, 2023. Saba News Agency /Handout via REUTERS
    Saudi, Omani envoys hold peace talks with Houthi leaders
    The envoys met with the head of Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, in Sanaa's presidential palace
    People enjoy the view from a hill overlooking Sanaa as Yemenis live the atmosphere of Ramadan while enjoying a relative calm, the longest stretch in an eight-year civil war, under a UN-brokered truce deal that lapsed in October but had largely held, in Sanaa, Yemen Apr 2, 2023.
    Saudi, Omani envoys arrive in Sanaa for peace talks
    The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left 80% of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan