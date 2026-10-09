Tanker struck off UAE coast as maritime security risks rise, UKMTO says

Oil tanker JORYA sails at the sea near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Jun 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Oil tanker JORYA sails at the sea near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Jun 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Friday, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said, as attacks on shipping in the Gulf region intensify.

The incident occurred 13 nautical miles west of Al Jazeera, UAE, UKMTO said, citing multiple sources. The status of the crew, the extent of damage and any environmental impact remain unknown, while authorities are investigating.

Although UKMTO did not identify the vessel, two shipping and security sources said it was the Panama-flagged crude supertanker Gem No.2. British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the vessel issued a distress alert reporting a fire on board, which was subsequently put out.

LSEG ship-tracking data showed the tanker, which was fully laden with oil, was last reported at anchor off the UAE coast. The vessel’s listed Panama-based operator, Gem No.2 Maritime Corp, could not be reached for comment.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s strike. Maritime security sources said the incident occurred outside the Strait of Hormuz area, suggesting that risks to shipping could be spreading beyond the waterway.

Earlier this week, a tanker was struck off Qatar’s coast inside the Gulf.

Tankers have faced growing risks of attacks and intimidation as they attempt to move critical shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran issued fresh warnings that it would block routes it had not authorised, sources told Reuters this week.

The US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center said in an update on Thursday that attacks had become more frequent in recent days, requiring greater vigilance from crews and additional monitoring by the shipping industry.