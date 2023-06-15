Turkey says military 'neutralised' 53 Kurdish militants in northern Syria

Turkey's military "neutralised" 53 Kurdish militants in northern Syria, using ground artillery and drones in retaliatory strikes following an attack on a police post on the Turkish side of the border at the weekend, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry typically uses the term "neutralised" to describe killed and wounded. The latest strikes targeted the militants' hideouts in the Manbij and Tal Rifaat regions.

Turkey has previously launched military incursions in Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, regarding it as a wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Turkey, the United States and the European Union designate as a terrorist group.