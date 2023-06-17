Saudi foreign minister arrives in Tehran amid rapprochement: Iran TV

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends Arab league's foreign ministers meeting ahead of the Arab Summit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Iran on Saturday amid a rapprochement between the two Middle East arch-foes, Iranian state TV said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.