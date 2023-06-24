Saudi-Iran thaw improves Hajj services for Iranian pilgrims

Saudi Arabia is preparing to host some 2.6 million pilgrims next week for the 2023 Hajj season after removing all COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019. Iran's official media said 87,550 of those will be Iranians.

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift following years of hostility that had fuelled regional conflicts and made it sometimes difficult for Iranians to perform Hajj and umrah.

Umrah is another form of pilgrimage to Makkah which - unlike Hajj - can be carried out at any time of the year.

Iran repeatedly criticised how Saudi Arabia runs the pilgrimage and boycotted the annual gathering in 2016 after hundreds of people, many of them Iranians, died in a crush in the previous year. The kingdom said Iran sought to politicise Hajj.

Iranian pilgrim Mohammed Hossaini landed in Makkah on Thursday, five days before the annual gathering starts, seeking to perform both umrah and Hajj in one trip.

"I am very happy that relations between the governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia are improving... This will improve Muslims' travel to the house of God,” Hossaini said in his hotel lobby in Makkah, wearing the pilgrims' white robes that symbolise purity and equality before God.

Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, is a major source of income for Saudi Arabia from worshippers' lodging, transport, fees and gifts.

Balloons and Hajj slogans in Farsi decorated the Al-Mozn hotel where Hossaini, and other pilgrims from the Iranian city of Shiraz, stayed in Makkah.