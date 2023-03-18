    বাংলা

    Top Egyptian and Turkish diplomats hold talks in Cairo amid improving ties

    They are expected to discuss a range of issues in a step towards restoring normal relations, according to statements from the two sides

    Reuters
    Published : 18 March 2023, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2023, 09:59 AM

    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held talks with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Saturday, in the first such visit after a decade of ruptured ties.

    Cavusoglu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry were expected to discuss a range of bilateral and international issues in a step towards restoring normal relations, according to statements from the two sides.

    Ties between Turkey and Egypt were severely strained after Egypt's then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the ouster of Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Ankara, in 2013. Sisi was elected president the following year.

    The two countries have also been at odds in recent years over Libya, where they backed opposing factions in an unresolved conflict, and also over maritime borders in the gas-rich Eastern Mediterranean.

    Consultations between senior foreign ministry officials in Ankara and Cairo began in 2021, amid a push by Turkey to ease tensions with Egypt, the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

    As part of that tentative reconciliation, Ankara asked Egyptian opposition TV channels operating in Turkey to moderate their criticism of Egypt.

    Last month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Turkey in a show of solidarity after the massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

    Mursi died in prison in Egypt in 2019. Other senior members of the Muslim Brotherhood are jailed in Egypt or have fled abroad, and the group remains outlawed.

    Last month, Egypt's government, which has been struggling to manage an acute shortage of foreign currency, said Turkish companies had committed to $500 million in new investments in Egypt.

    RELATED STORIES
    Construction work underway in the New Administrative Capital, which will house government ministries, financial institutions and foreign embassies, about 45 kilometres east of Cairo, Egypt. December 5, 2022.
    CCTV cameras will watch over Egyptians in new high-tech capital
    Officials say the desert city's CCTV system will make it safer but rights groups and some residents are worried about surveillance
    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 15, 2023.
    China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
    The new foreign minister said both countries should further expand cooperation on economy, trade, energy, infrastructure, investment, finance, and high technology
    People walk past a currency exchange point, showing an image of the US dollar in Cairo, Egypt, Mar 22, 2022. REUTERS
    Egypt orders ministries to curb spending
    The ministries are instructed to cut non-essential spending until the end of the fiscal year in June as the country tries to cope with continuing pressure on its foreign currency
    An Egyptian vendor shows different kinds of fish to customers at the new fish market at Port Said city, northeast of Cairo, Egypt, Jan 5, 2023.
    How deep are Egypt's economic troubles?
    The economy has been growing steadily, but the impact of that growth - forecast at 4% to 5% this year - is blunted by the population surge

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher