Israel signals gradual shift in Gaza war, after US defence chief visit

Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of operations in Gaza, the country's defence minister said on Monday following talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin about lower intensity combat and ways to reduce harm to civilians.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the local population would likely be able to first return to Gaza's north, which was the most populated area of the Mediterranean enclave before Israel's invasion in retaliation for the Oct 7 Hamas attacks.

Neither Austin or Gallant gave a timeline for a move to what Austin called "more surgical" operations.

Most of north Gaza's residents followed Israel's instructions to evacuate to the south, where the military tells people to move on regularly amid relentless air strikes and gunfights with fighters from the Islamist group.

"Soon we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza," Gallant said in a joint news conference in Tel Aviv.