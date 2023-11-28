Elon Musk visits Israel after criticism for endorsing antisemitic post

Elon Musk, the social media mogul assailed for his endorsement of an anti-Jewish post, toured the site of the Hamas assault on Israel on Monday and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred.

Musk, the owner of the X platform, Tesla and SpaceX, also watched footage assembled from Hamas bodycams, CCTV and other sources of the Oct 7 Hamas killing spree in which Israel says 240 people were taken captive back to Gaza.

As well as meeting families of some of the hostages, he had a live online chat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X Spaces. Early on Monday, Musk posted on X: "Actions speak louder than words."