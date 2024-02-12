    বাংলা

    Israel strikes Rafah refugee camp, 37 killed, local health officials say

    Two hostages freed overnight in special forces raid, says Israeli military

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 03:32 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 03:32 AM

    Israeli strikes on Gaza's southern city of Rafah killed 37 people and wounded dozens, local health officials said on Monday, after US President Joe Biden told Israel not to attack Rafah without a credible plan to protect civilians.

    Heavy bombing caused widespread panic in Rafah as many people were asleep when the strikes started, said residents contacted by Reuters using a chat app. Some feared Israel had begun its ground offensive into Rafah.

    Israeli planes, tanks and ships took part in the strikes, with two mosques and several houses hit, according to residents.

    The Israeli military said on Monday it had conducted a "series of strikes" on southern Gaza that have now "concluded," without providing further details.

    Before previous assaults on Gaza cities, Israel's military has ordered civilians to leave without preparing any specific evacuation plan.

    Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that Israel should not launch a military operation in Rafah without a credible plan to ensure the safety of the roughly 1 million people sheltering there, the White House said.

    Aid agencies say an assault on Rafah would be catastrophic. It is the last relatively safe place in an enclave devastated by Israel's military offensive.

    Biden and Netanyahu spoke for about 45 minutes, days after the U.S. leader said Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip had been "over the top" and expressed grave concern over the rising civilian death toll in the Palestinian enclave.

    Netanyahu's office has said that it had ordered the military to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah and destroy four Hamas battalions it says are deployed there.

    Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted at least 250 in their Oct. 7 incursion, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

    Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Sunday that "enough" of the 132 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza were alive to justify Israel's war in the region.

    Israeli military said two hostages were freed overnight in a joint operation by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), Israel's domestic Shin Bet security service and the Special Police Unit in Rafah.

    Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Hare, 70, who were kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, were in good condition and taken to the Tel Hashomer Medical Complex, the military said.

    Hamas-run Aqsa Television on Sunday quoted a senior Hamas leader as saying any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah would "blow up" the hostage-exchange negotiations.

    Egypt warned on Sunday of "dire consequences" of a potential Israeli military assault on Rafah, which lies near its border.

    "Egypt called for the necessity of uniting all international and regional efforts to prevent the targeting of the Palestinian city of Rafah," its foreign ministry added in a statement.

