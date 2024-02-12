Israel strikes Rafah refugee camp, 37 killed, local health officials say

Israeli strikes on Gaza's southern city of Rafah killed 37 people and wounded dozens, local health officials said on Monday, after US President Joe Biden told Israel not to attack Rafah without a credible plan to protect civilians.

Heavy bombing caused widespread panic in Rafah as many people were asleep when the strikes started, said residents contacted by Reuters using a chat app. Some feared Israel had begun its ground offensive into Rafah.

Israeli planes, tanks and ships took part in the strikes, with two mosques and several houses hit, according to residents.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had conducted a "series of strikes" on southern Gaza that have now "concluded," without providing further details.

Before previous assaults on Gaza cities, Israel's military has ordered civilians to leave without preparing any specific evacuation plan.