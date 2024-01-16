    বাংলা

    Palestinian says Israeli soldiers used him as human shield in West Bank

    The Israeli military have not made any comments regarding the incident

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 01:26 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 01:26 PM

    A Palestinian shop owner said Israeli troops used him as a human shield to protect themselves during a raid on the town of Dura in the occupied West Bank.

    Mobile phone footage showed Baha Abu Ras being marched up a street by a soldier who guided him from behind with one hand and kept a rifle resting on his shoulder with the other. Two Israeli soldiers advanced carefully behind them, their rifles raised.

    Abu Ras said he had been taken from his mobile phone shop on Monday in Dura, near the city of Hebron, after Israeli soldiers searched the premises during a raid in which Palestinian officials said two Palestinians were shot dead.

    "He (the first soldier) told me that he will use me as a human shield, that young people shouldn't hurl stones," Abu Ras told Reuters. "'You will walk in front of me.' That's what happened and he took me toward the centre of the town."

    Asked about the incident, the Israeli military had no immediate comment. It said in an earlier statement that troops in Dura had used live fire to disperse about 100 people who had thrown stones and fire bombs at them.

    Israel has carried out repeated raids on West Bank towns since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip went on the rampage in southern Israel on Oct 7, sparking the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

    The use of human shields is widely condemned under international law. Israel has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields in Gaza, allegations that the militant group has denied.

    RELATED STORIES
    Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in occupied West Bank
    Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in occupied West Bank
    The visit comes a day after talks with Netanyahu over Israel's war with Hamas, regional tensions and the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh hugs his daughter and son as they attend the funeral of his son, Palestinian journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, after Hamza was killed in an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan 7, 2024.
    Western diplomats seek to prevent Gaza spillover
    But three months after the start of the conflict, more bloodshed underlined the difficulties they face
    A Palestinian man inspects a house damaged in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 5, 2024. REUTERS
    US, Europe embark on new diplomatic push to quell Gaza war
    Israel's offensive has devastated the enclave, uprooting 90 percent of its population and killing 22,600 people
    Israeli soldiers take part in a drill at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, January 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
    US, Europe make diplomatic push to stop Gaza war escalating
    The move aims to halt the spillover of the conflict in Gaza to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Red Sea shipping lanes

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024