Iran's supreme leader leads funeral prayers for senior Guards adviser

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) adviser killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.

State television said Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God."

Mousavi was one of the most experienced and effective commanders of the resistance front, said Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

"Our revenge for the martyrdom of Sayyed Razi will be nothing less than the removal of the Zionist regime," Salami said in a televised funeral speech, adding that he had defended the Muslim nation for almost 33 years.

"I am hopeful that soon, God permitting, the great and honourable Palestinian fighters will wipe out the geographical and political name of this evil and fake regime."