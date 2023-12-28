    বাংলা

    Iran's supreme leader leads funeral prayers for senior Guards adviser

    Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards adviser, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria, the nation said

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 07:50 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 07:50 AM

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) adviser killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.

    State television said Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God."

    Mousavi was one of the most experienced and effective commanders of the resistance front, said Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

    "Our revenge for the martyrdom of Sayyed Razi will be nothing less than the removal of the Zionist regime," Salami said in a televised funeral speech, adding that he had defended the Muslim nation for almost 33 years.

    "I am hopeful that soon, God permitting, the great and honourable Palestinian fighters will wipe out the geographical and political name of this evil and fake regime."

    Mourners chanted "Death to America, Death to Israel”.

    Musavi’s body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq on Wednesday before being taken for burial in Tehran.

    An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death on Monday, but said it took whatever action was necessary to defend the country.

    Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened US interests.

    For years, Israel has carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in 2011.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view shows damage after Syria State Media reported an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 7, 2022. SANA/Handout via
    Israeli air strike kills Iranian Revolutionary Guards member
    Earlier this month, Iran said Israeli strikes had killed two Revolutionary Guards members in Syria who had served as military advisers there
    A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against a Filipino resupply vessel heading towards the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, December 10, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
    Philippines, China trade accusations over S China Sea collision
    Philippines accused China of "illegal and aggressive actions" for firing water cannon at a civilian-operated government fishing vessel
    Robbers kill security guard, steal gold worth millions in Noakhali market heist
    Robbers kill security guard, plunder gold shops in Noakhali
    Police say the criminal robbed around 1.7-2 kg of jewellery, but traders claim the looted gold weighed more than 2.9 kg
    230 BGB platoons deployed across Bangladesh amid opposition blockade
    230 BGB platoons deployed across Bangladesh
    As many as 28 patrol teams have been deployed in Dhaka and its surrounding districts

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India